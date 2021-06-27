BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a cafe in Brockton early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Miko’s Café, located at 912 Crescent St., found a car crashed crashed into the restaurant.

The driver, a 38-year-old Whitman man, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation. His condition is unknown.

The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly told officers that he was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the cafe, according to Brockton police.

He was ticketed for committing a marked lanes violation.

No additional information was immediately available.

