Investigation underway after car crashes into Jamaica Plain building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a car ended up in a building in Jamaica Plain on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a car into a building on Centre Street just after 1:40 a.m. found the vehicle against a building with damage to its front end.

EMS at the scene had the driver taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)