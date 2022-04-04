LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a restaurant in Lawrence early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Essex Street found a vehicle that had slammed into the front of Terra Luna Café.

Those involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass and debris on the ground outside the eatery, as well as heavy damage to the car.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)