NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a motorist crashed into a liquor store in Newton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 9 found a Honda HRV lodged in the front of Mr. K’s Wines and Spirits.

There were no serious injuries reported.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Car being towed away after crashing into Mr. K’s Wines and Spirits on Route 9 in Newton a short time ago #7News pic.twitter.com/4X3Hf1BWEn — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 1, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)