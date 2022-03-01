NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a motorist crashed into a liquor store in Newton on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 9 found a Honda HRV lodged in the front of Mr. K’s Wines and Spirits.
There were no serious injuries reported.
A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.
