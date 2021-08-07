NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car barreled into a pizza shop in North Andover on Saturday morning, officials said.

The SUV crashed into Captain Pizza on Massachusetts Route 114 early Saturday, causing the entire Jasmine Plaza strip mall to be evacuated.

The driver and her passenger are expected to be OK, according to North Andover police.

The business was closed at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Witness says it sounded like thunder at Jasmine Plaza in North Andover this morning when driver plows into Captain Pizza..business was closed at the time #7news pic.twitter.com/qKDrFRG2Os — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2021

Breaking: SUV into Captain Pizza in North Andover on 114…driver and her passenger are okay…Strip mall has been evacuated #7news pic.twitter.com/3rVDdXHiwn — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)