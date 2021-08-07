NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car barreled into a pizza shop in North Andover on Saturday morning, officials said.
The SUV crashed into Captain Pizza on Massachusetts Route 114 early Saturday, causing the entire Jasmine Plaza strip mall to be evacuated.
The driver and her passenger are expected to be OK, according to North Andover police.
The business was closed at the time of the crash.
No additional information was immediately available.
