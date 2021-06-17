BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a patio at a Brighton restaurant Wednesday night.

The car smashed into concrete barriers that bordered the outdoor seating area at Cityside Tavern in Cleveland Circle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)