LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigation after a car slammed into a pole in Lynne early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Linwood Street found a heavily damaged vehicle that had split a telephone pole nearly in half, littering the road with debris.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

