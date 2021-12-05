NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car crashed into a pool in Norwood on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a car that had crashed into a fence on Edgehill Road found a vehicle that had gone through the fence and into a swimming pool, coming to rest on the pool cover.

The driver was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival, according to Norwood police.

No additional information was immediately available.

