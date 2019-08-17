Investigation underway after car drives into stone wall in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a car drove into a stone wall Saturday morning in Newton.

Newton Fire Department responding to a car that drove into a stone wall found the car on and hanging off the wall.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and the car was safely removed with help from Todys Towing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Rescue 1 and Engine 3 responded to a car that drove into a stone wall. There were no injuries, the driver was assisted out of the vehicle and the car was safely removed with help from Todys Towing. #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/bjIABH4Pd6 — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 17, 2019

