PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left an SUV resting on its roof and a gaping hole in the side of a home in Plymouth on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Cherry Street found an overturned vehicle resting in a pile of rubble.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a deck that was destroyed by the out-of-control SUV and shards of splintered wood scattered all over the yard.

The driver was injured in the crash but there was no word on their condition. No other injuries were reported.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Sounded like an explosion Condo owner in Plymouth recounting terrifying moments when SUV barreled into his kitchen..driver injured..everyone else is okay but lots of damage left behind #7news pic.twitter.com/QKZy6GP0VM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 18, 2021

