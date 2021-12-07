HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a car plunged into a swimming pool in Hanson Sunday night.

Firefighters say they were called to reports of a car crash at the corner of East Washington and Winter streets shortly before midnight, according to a release issued by the department.

Firefighters arrived to find the car had left the roadway, crashed through the fence of an East Washington Street home and landed in the inground swimming pool.

The driver was able to free themselves before firefighters arrived. They were not injured.

