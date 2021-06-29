CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into a building in Chelsea early Tuesday morning.

The car appeared to have knocked over a traffic light before crashing into the front of a liquor store in the area of Williams and Chestnut streets.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox