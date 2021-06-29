CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into a building in Chelsea early Tuesday morning.

The car appeared to have knocked over a traffic light before crashing into the front of a liquor store in the area of Williams and Chestnut streets.

No additional information has been released.

