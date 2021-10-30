CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car slammed into a tuxedo shop in Chelsea overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Russo Tux Dress & Limousine, located at 320 Revere Beach Parkway, found a car with heavy-front end damage that had crashed into the business.

The front of the business sustained some damage during the crash.

There has been no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

