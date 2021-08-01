FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a car slammed into a home in East Falmouth overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building off East Falmouth Highway found a vehicle that had gone off the road and across someone’s yard before crashing into the porch of the house.

There has been no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)