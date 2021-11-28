LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car slammed into a convenience store in Lynn early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Lynnfield Street found a damaged SUV that had crashed through the brick exterior of the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox