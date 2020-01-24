Investigation underway after car slams into Sandwich home

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a car slammed into a Sandwich home early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Liberty Street near Route 6A just after midnight discovered a car with front-end damage had left a hole in the front of the house it had hit.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured but at least one person was seen being put in an ambulance while on a stretcher.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

