Investigation underway after car veers off highway in Plainville, crashes in woods

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a car veered off the highway in Plainville and crashed in the woods on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 near Route 1 found a mangled white vehicle resting next to a large tree.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered all over the side of the highway.

One lane of traffic has been blocked as crews work to clear the wreckage.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)