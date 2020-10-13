BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they say money was stolen out of cash registers at a Burger King in Braintree early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at the Burger King on Pearl Street around 4:30 a.m. spike with an employee who said they arrived to open the store 10 minutes earlier when they noticed one of the cash registers broken and open on the ground, according to Braintree police.

Officers cleared the building and found four cash registers in the store that appeared to be forced open and were empty.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the registers.

Officers also found a backpack of miscellaneous tools, along with a wrench on the floor near one of the emptied registers, police said.

Officers did not observe any sign of forced entry.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Braintree Police Department Detective Division at 781-794-8620.

