Investigation underway after cat found dead in trash bag in Charles River

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help after a cat was found dead in a trash bag in the Charles River late last month.

A Watertown resident who regularly walks along California Street spotted a black trash bag in the river about eight feet from the shoreline on Jan. 30, according to Watertown Animal Control Officer Karen O’Reilly.

The bag, which was weighed down by a large rock, contained a deceased tortoiseshell cat.

O’Reilly says the emaciated animal had “a unique tan marking strip” on its forehead.

Investigators are unsure if the cat was alive or already dead when it was tossed into the river.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Watertown Animal Control at 617-972-6446.

