Investigation underway after Charlestown double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a double shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Charlestown Thursday evening.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired and a motor vehicle accident on Decatur Street just before 7:30 p.m. found a car heavily damaged and two people inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

One of the victims, a man in his twenties, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to a hospital where he continues to fight for their life.

While investigators have no leads on a suspect at this time, they do not believe this incident was random.

“The community deserves answers about who these individuals are, what they were doing here, and making sure they are going to be safe in the future,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

“The successes that we have had with bringing people to justice was because of the neighborhood,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said while providing an update on the investigation. “If you have anything that will help facilitate this investigation, please contact us as 1-800-494-TIPS.”

No further information was immediately released.

