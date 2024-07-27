BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old was struck in the leg by a projectile in Barnstable on Saturday.

Officers responding to the playground at Mary Dunn Road and Independence Drive found the child suffering from what is believed to have been a BB gun shot, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

