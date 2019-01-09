Investigation underway after children say they were approached by police impersonator

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after three children said they were approached at a bus stop in Lowell on Tuesday by a man claiming to be a police officer, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Central and Crosby streets just after 4 p.m. spoke with two brothers and their cousin who said a man had approached them, identified himself as a police officer and grabbed one of them, according to Lowell police Capt. James Hodgson.

Detectives surveyed the area and gathered surveillance video from several businesses but no arrests have been made.

The police department is working to put together a description of the alleged impersonator.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

