WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a construction worker who was struck by a truck while working in Wayland on Friday was rushed to the hospital by helicopter, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Stonebridge Road around 11 a.m. found the worker suffering from undisclosed injuries. They were taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests the worker was struck by a construction truck as it was backing up. Both workers are employees of a company contracted through the town.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No additional information was immediately available.

