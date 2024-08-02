WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a construction worker who was struck by a truck while working in Wayland on Friday was rushed to the hospital by helicopter, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Stonebridge Road around 11 a.m. found the worker suffering from undisclosed injuries. They were taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.
A preliminary investigation suggests the worker was struck by a construction truck as it was backing up. Both workers are employees of a company contracted through the town.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
No additional information was immediately available.
