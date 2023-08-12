ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a controlled blast at a construction site in Rockport on Friday morning left cars damaged at a nearby auto service center.

Officers who were called to hold traffic in the area of Main Street around 10:30 a.m. for work at the Department of Public Works building construction site, according to Rockport Police Chief John Horvath.

Once traffic was stopped, police say GM Drilling and Blasting conducted the blast, which sent rocks and debris up into the air.

Soon after, police responded to report of damage to vehicles at a nearby service center, including one car that had a broken rear windshield, one with a significant dent, and four others with minor scratch damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is conducting a follow-up investigation at the site.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

