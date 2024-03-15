NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a crane collapsed through the roof of a building at a condominium complex in Norwood on Friday, officials said.

The crane fell just after noon on Bahama Drive, which is just off of Route 1 in Norwood.

Residents said the collapse shook nearby buildings.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries and only one resident was inside one of the four effected units.

A representative of the apartment complex said the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox