NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a crane collapsed through the roof of a building at a condominium complex in Norwood on Friday, officials said.

The crane fell just after noon on Bahama Drive, which is just off of Route 1 in Norwood.

Residents said the collapse shook nearby buildings.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries and only one resident was inside one of the four effected units.

A representative of the apartment complex said the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)