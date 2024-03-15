NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a crane collapsed through the roof of a building at a condominium complex in Norwood on Friday, officials said.
The crane fell just after noon on Bahama Drive, which is just off of Route 1 in Norwood.
Residents said the collapse shook nearby buildings.
Fire officials say there were no reported injuries and only one resident was inside one of the four effected units.
A representative of the apartment complex said the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
