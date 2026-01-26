BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car in Belmont early Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene at Hills Crossing on Brighton Street, where a severely damaged vehicle was on the side of the road.

The crash is being investigated by MBTA transit police.

No additional information was immediately available.

