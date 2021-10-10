BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a car crashed in the Sumner Tunnel late Saturday night.
The heavily damaged vehicle could be seen being loaded onto a tow truck.
State police troopers and EMS were at the scene of the crash.
There has been no word on any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
