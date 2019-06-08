NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving an ambulance in Newton overnight.

Emergency crews responding to Cabot and Centre streets learned that the ambulance was returning from a call when it was struck by a Mazda sedan, according to fire officials.

The jaws of life were used to get the trapped driver of the sedan out.

Minor injuries were reported.

