NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a crash involving a school bus in Newbury on Tuesday afternoon.
A black SUV collided with the back of the bus in the area of Scotland Road.
Video from SKY7 HD showed an SUV with a crumpled hood stopped in the street behind the bus.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)