NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a crash involving a school bus in Newbury on Tuesday afternoon.

A black SUV collided with the back of the bus in the area of Scotland Road.

Video from SKY7 HD showed an SUV with a crumpled hood stopped in the street behind the bus.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)