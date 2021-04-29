Investigation underway after crash involving tractor trailer leaves RI teen dead

State police are investigating after an early-morning crash involving a tractor trailer left a Rhode Island man dead Thursday.

Troopers arriving to the scene for reports of a crash involving a 2010 Hyundai Accent and tractor trailer on Route 95 southbound in Attleboro around 3 a.m. found the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by the department.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His passenger, a 19-year-old Brockton woman, suffered only minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the teen struck the back of the truck.

No further information was released.

