Investigation underway after crash kills 2 in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a violent car crash that killed two people Thursday night in Easton.

Officers responding to a serious crash in the area of Turnpike and Purchase streets (Route 138) about 6:18 p.m. came upon two vehicles that had collided.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a Dodge Journey, operated by Sheri Vazquez, 33, of Easton, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 138 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle that was attempting to turn onto Purchase Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The second vehicle’s occupants, a 79-year-old male, and a 77-year-old female, have both died as a result of the collision.

After the collision, Vazquez, who was the sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, exited her vehicle and ran from the scene, but was later arrested just over the town line in West Bridgewater, officials say.

Vazquez is initially being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, although more charges could be lodged against her.

She was transported to an area hospital for a well-being check and should be arraigned Friday morning in Taunton District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

