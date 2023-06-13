BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway on Tuesday after a crashed SUV was found abandoned off 495 in Boxboro, standing upright, leaning against trees.

State police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash site in the median near the southbound side of 495, south of Route 2. State police said no driver or passengers were found at the scene.

A K9 unit also searched the area, according to state police, but did not find anyone.

State police said the car was later removed from the median, with crews clearing the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Boxboro police and fire officials said they also responded, with the Boxboro Fire Department sharing photos showing the car standing on its nose with visible damage including multiple smashed windows.

Boxboro police said the car’s engine was cold when crews arrived, indicating it had been in place for some time.

State police said an investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

