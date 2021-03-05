Investigation underway after crews pull man’s body from frozen NH river

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after emergency crews recovered the body of a man in his 40s from the bottom of a frozen pond in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday.

Emergency responders on an airboat could be seen pulling the body from a hole in the ice in the Piscataquog River on the Goffstown/New Hampshire line.

Crews were called to the scene after a report of a person who didn’t return home from an ATV ride led investigators to a hole in the ice, next to which they found a helmet.

The victim’s name has not been released.

