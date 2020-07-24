Investigation underway after cyclist struck, killed in Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a car on Route 3A in Scituate Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene between Route 123 to Neal Gate Street around 6:30 p.m. and rendered aid to the cyclist who was suffering from fatal injuries, according to police.
The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash temporarily shut down that section of Rt. 3A in both directions and drivers were detoured.
Scituate police in conjunction with state police are investigating the incident.
No further information was released.