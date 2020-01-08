Investigation underway after Danvers crossing guard struck, seriously injured by vehicle

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a popular crossing guard was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Danvers on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Poplar Street and Belgian Road around 7:30 a.m. found the crossing guard suffering from serious injuries, state police said.

The crossing guard, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Neighbors say the crossing guard is a familiar face that they see almost every morning of the school year.

“Rain, snow sleet, she’s here crossing them,” one woman said. “It’s definitely been some years since she’s been here.”

Other area residents say the car was “really flying” prior to the crash. Several good Samaritans then rushed to help her.

Officers could be seen helping children cross the street later on in the day when school got out.

State police are assisting Danvers police with the investigation.

