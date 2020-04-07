Investigation underway after dead body found on Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Revere after a man’s body was found on Revere Beach early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a call from a resident of a high-rise condominium who reported seeing what appeared to be a body on the beach around 6:50 a.m. found an adult male dead, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man may have washed onto the shore from the ocean.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)