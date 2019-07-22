Investigation underway after dead body pulled from Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Charles River on Monday.

The body was recovered in the area of Magazine Beach on the Memorial Drive side of the river around 7:45 a.m., according to state police.

The body was retrieved by Cambridge police.

State police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

