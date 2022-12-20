NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.

A worker, Richard J. Arguin, 68, of Dighton, died as a result of the leak. Another person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

In a statement, Home Market Foods said, “There was an accident at our Norwood plant today involving two HVAC contractors. As they were working, it appears an ammonia pipe was severed. One of the contractors was able to escape with injuries. Tragically the second contractor did not make it out and he died. Our hearts go out to his family. It is just so sad and horrific.”

Crews are set to return to the scene Tuesday morning to see if chemical levels are safe enough to begin the cleanup process and continue the investigation. Investigators were forced to stay outside Monday night because the air was still too dangerous.

Home Market Foods said they will be working with the Norwood Fire Department to determine when it’s going to be safe enough for their workers to go back inside.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)