BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to an incident in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road at 9:21 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound to the neck, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

