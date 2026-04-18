LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lexington on Saturday, officials say.

The shooting occurred on Mason Street and the area is now blocked off.

No police officers were injured.

Detectives assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office have responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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