BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities were on scene at Logan Airport Monday after state police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Dartmouth Coach bus on the Terminal B lower roadway.

Officials said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe injuries.

Officers were seen examining evidence including a silver SUV with visible damage on its driver’s side window as the area remained roped off for hours.

Terminal B passengers were redirected to other parts of the airport to get picked up or to catch a bus.

Speaking with 7NEWS, passengers in the area said they were sad to hear news of a death.

“I feel for their family, my heart goes out to them,” one person said. “I can’t imagine.”

Dartmouth Coach issued a statement after the incident, saying “Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport.”

“We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information,” the company said.

State police announced that the scene around the crash site had reopened as of around 9 p.m.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday night.

