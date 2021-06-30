SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an officer working a traffic detail in Shrewsbury was struck by a car on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Lake Street around 9:40 a.m. found an officer who had been struck and injured by a motorist, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the officer was standing in the roadway at the time of the incident.

It’s not clear if charges have been filed against the driver.

There were no additional details available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)