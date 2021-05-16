Investigation underway after dive team pulls 2 children from water at Brockton park

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after two boys were pulled from the water at a Brockton park Saturday.

Dive crews responded to reports of two children going under the water at D.W. Field Park in Brockton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, officials said. Crews pulled one child from the water at 9 p.m. and began life-saving measures before he was hospitalized, officials said.

Crews removed the second child at 9:30 p.m. and performed CPR before that child was taken to the hospital, according to police. The two children were identified as 11-year-old and 13-year-old boys.

Firefighters say the boys were found about 10-12 feet underwater and believe the two are related.

“As mayor, this is a really difficult part of my job,” said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. “As a dad of three young kids, it’s devastating.”

No other information on the boys’ condition was immediately available.

