BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after dive teams recovered a body from the Charles River in Boston on Wednesday.

Boats, dive teams, and a helicopter were called to the area of the Boston University boathouse just after 11 a.m. for a report of a person struggling to stay afloat in the water, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

The body of a dead male was later pulled from the water.

Firefighters from Boston and Cambridge assisted state police with the search.

No additional information was immediately available.

