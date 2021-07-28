BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after dive teams recovered a body from the Charles River in Boston on Wednesday.
Boats, dive teams, and a helicopter were called to the area of the Boston University boathouse just after 11 a.m. for a report of a person struggling to stay afloat in the water, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
The body of a dead male was later pulled from the water.
Firefighters from Boston and Cambridge assisted state police with the search.
No additional information was immediately available.
