Investigation underway after dog on leash seen walking next to car

Video Credit : Chelle MacGregor via Storyful

(WHDH) — Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation after a video showed a dog walking next to a car while attached to a leash that was either being held or secured inside the vehicle.

Chelle MacGregor shared a video taken in Scotland that shows the dog being led by a leash coming out of the car’s passenger side window. The dog could also be seen jumping away from the car after apparently getting dangerously close to one of the wheels.

MacGregor recorded the disturbing video on July 22, according to Storyful.

Scottish police are looking into the incident, The Daily Record reported.

