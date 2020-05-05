NEWPORT, R.I. — Police in Newport, Rhode Island are turning to the public for help after a person walking their dog said they found pieces of hot dogs scattered on lawns containing nails on Monday.

The dog owner said they found the hot dog pieces in the area of Thurston Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport Police Det. Patrick Walsh at 401-845-5775.

