BOSTON (WHDH) - A DoorDash driver was rushed to the hospital late Friday night after being shot in Brighton, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 81 Faneuil St. around 11:40 p.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details

