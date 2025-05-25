BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left one person dead and another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Franklin Hill Avenue found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox