BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left one person dead and another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Franklin Hill Avenue found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

