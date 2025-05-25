BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Franklin Hill Avenue found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

