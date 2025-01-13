STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being stabbed at an apartment building in Stoughton, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Page Terrace around 8 p.m. found two people suffering from serious stab wounds, according to Stoughton police.

One was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. The other was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance.

The stabbings did not appear to be a random act of violence, police said.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

